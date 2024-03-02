Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $61,302.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,144.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,293 shares of company stock worth $10,514,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on U. Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

