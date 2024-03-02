Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

