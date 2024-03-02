Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66,168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.99.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

