Corton Capital Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $82,229.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $82,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

