Corton Capital Inc. Invests $216,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 417,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 222,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.
Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.3 %
GO stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet
Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grocery Outlet
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What is a Dividend King?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.