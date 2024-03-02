Corton Capital Inc. Invests $216,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 417,188 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 222,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 88,538 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.3 %

GO stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

