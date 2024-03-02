Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Adeia in the third quarter worth about $7,168,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 453,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 102,158 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Adeia Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.