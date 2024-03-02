Corton Capital Inc. Has $246,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

