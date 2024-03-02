Corton Capital Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Corton Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMA. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.