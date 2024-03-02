Corton Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

KNSL opened at $517.28 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $528.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $410.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.83.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

