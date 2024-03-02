Corton Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,786 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

