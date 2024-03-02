Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,983 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $2,529,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 270.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CCB opened at $38.24 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.28). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $124.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.