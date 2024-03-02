Corton Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 116,848 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $649.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

