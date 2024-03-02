Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Itron by 48.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Itron by 313.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

