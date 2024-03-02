Corton Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $268,504.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at $21,256,873.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,898 shares of company stock worth $3,893,552 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.89 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.