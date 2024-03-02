Corton Capital Inc. Acquires 6,695 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,369,000 after buying an additional 765,720 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,033 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 917,882 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Gogo Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.56 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 7,172.73% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.