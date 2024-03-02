Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.14.

CTVA stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

