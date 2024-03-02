Cormark Cuts Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$0.30

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Treasury Metals Trading Up 8.3 %

TML opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

