Cormark Cuts Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$0.30

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Treasury Metals Trading Up 8.3 %
TML opened at C$0.13 on Friday. Treasury Metals has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.
About Treasury Metals
