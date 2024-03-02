Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

CRBP stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

