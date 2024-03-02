Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $189.52 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $189.52 million and $25.19 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded up 83.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000289 USD and is up 26.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,098,183.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

