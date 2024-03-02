Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $28,954,969.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,280 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

