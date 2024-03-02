Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.45.

NYSE:COO opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 317,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $28,954,969.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,789,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,280 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

