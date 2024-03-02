Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.40 to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of CTS opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

