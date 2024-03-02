Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $7,768,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $250.00 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.