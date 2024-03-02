Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,675 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.77 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

