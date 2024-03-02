Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.72.

Compass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.91.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

