Comparing Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.74 -$78.30 million ($0.70) -2.53 SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -10.50

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Vault, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energy Vault and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 4 0 2.50 SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 185.31%. SES AI has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 237.30%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -30.76% -38.36% -27.00% SES AI N/A -14.44% -12.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SES AI beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About SES AI



SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

