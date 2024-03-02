CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.43.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.14 on Friday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 45.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 23.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 854,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 288.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 211.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,195,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 811,444 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

