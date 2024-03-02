Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Commercial Metals worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

