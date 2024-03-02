Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.02.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 58,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

