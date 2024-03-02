Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCOI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

CCOI stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,670 shares of company stock worth $2,545,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 6,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

