Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

A number of research firms have commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT opened at $7.23 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 833.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 85,733 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

