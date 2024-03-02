CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $14.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.66.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
