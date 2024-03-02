CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $14.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,687 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 863.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 504,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.