Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Reduced by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 205.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 36.9% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $2,412,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $2,412,598.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $4,154,051.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,706 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,267. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $99.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

