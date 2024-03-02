Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Clorox by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.