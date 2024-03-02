Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $16.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,233,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 801.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,608,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after buying an additional 2,319,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

