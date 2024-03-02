Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $18.36 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 121.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

