Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.70.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLNE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

