Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $100,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

