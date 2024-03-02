Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $41.39.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

