Citigroup Increases Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.27.

NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

