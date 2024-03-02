Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Down 8.3%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 2,352,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 8,428,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

