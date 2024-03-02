Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Senior Officer Purchases C$25,344.00 in Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin David Watts purchased 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00.
Cineplex Price Performance
Shares of CGX opened at C$8.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$511.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. Cineplex Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.38 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4752714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
