CIBC Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$24.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

