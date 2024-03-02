CIBC Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$11.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SES. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

