Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Announces $0.47 Dividend

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
Chorus Stock Performance
CHRYY opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Chorus has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
Chorus Company Profile
