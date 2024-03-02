Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) PT Lowered to $178.00 at TD Cowen

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.82.

NYSE LNG opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.61. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy's quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

