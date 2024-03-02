Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $146.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

