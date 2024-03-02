CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.34.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Further Reading

