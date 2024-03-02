CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

