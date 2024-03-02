CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
