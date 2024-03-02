CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 11.7 %

TSE CEU opened at C$4.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.73. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5945166 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

